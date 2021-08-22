STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlock: Cinemas, beaches to open in TN on Monday

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown in the State for another two weeks, till September 6, albeit allowing many key relaxations.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown in the State for another two weeks, till September 6, albeit allowing many key relaxations. Colleges across the State have been allowed to open from September 1.

Initially, schools catering to classes 9 to 12 were allowed to open from September 1, but now the government is mulling opening it for classes 1 to 8 as well taking the functioning of senior classes into consideration. A decision in this regard will be announced after consultation with stakeholders. Meanwhile, classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 will commence on a rotational basis and the government has stated that noon-meal schemes can also resume in these schools.

Another relaxation is the reopening of cinema halls, with 50 per cent occupancy, across TN from Monday. Theatres were shut since April 26 in the wake of a surge in cases due to the second wave. The move is seen as a blessing for the industry with festival season around the corner. Along with theatres, beaches, too, have been thrown open to the public starting Monday.

Tirupur M Subramaniam, president of the TN Theatres and Multiplexes Owners Association, said, “We are elated about this announcement. I have spoken with many theatre owners who have all expressed a relief. I thank the CM for this move.”

Ruban Mathivanan, owner of GK Cinemas, based in Chennai’s Porur, said, “The second wave had affected a few businesses, and ours was, of course, among the worst hit. In fact, the impact of the lockdown has been more severe this time than it was during the first wave. From our side, we promise to follow all required precautions.”

Public transport from AP, Karnataka to begin under new relaxations

Meanwhi le, the State has also allowed public transport from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka from August 23. Mohammed Afzal, president of the Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners’ Association, said that the opening of inter-State travel is a good move but the sector’s revival depended on the movement of public. “The major issue is restarting travel services, and there is a need for a lot of clearances and taxes. We hope it will take another six months for things to get normal,” he added.

Additionally, shops and other activities, that were allowed till 9 pm so far, now can function for an extra hour, till 10 pm. The Chief Minister, in a statement, said that all organisations that have been allowed to function should ensure that their employees are vaccinated against Covid-19. He also appealed to the public to make use of the relaxations, allowed considering the livelihood aspects of people and educational aspects of children, with full responsibility by adhering to the guidelines. He also urged the people to get vaccinated.

Tamil nadu unlocked

The State government has announced new relaxations

Cinema theatres can function with 50 percent occupancy. Theatre owners should ensure that all employees in the theatres are vaccinated

Beaches will be opened to the public. Chennai Corporation in Chennai and Collectors in the rest of the State should take steps for vaccinating small traders and their workers who have shops on the beachfront

Zoological parks, botanical parks, boat houses can also function

All shops, other activities allowed till 9 pm now allowed till 10 pm

Information Technology and IT-related organisations can function with 100 percent staff strength

Public transport from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will resume

Creches can function. The in-charges and employees of the creches should have been vaccinated

Swimming pools can function with 50 percent occupancy only for training purposes only. The trainers and those above the age of 18 years should have been vaccinated

The employment training classes conducted by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation can resume

Bars in lodges and entertainment clubs will be allowed to function

All colleges will function from September 1 and classes will take place on rotational basis. Diploma courses and polytechnic colleges can also function

Anganwadi centres can function from Sept 1 for providing noon meals

Easing curbs

  • Cinema theatres can function with 50% occupancy
  • Beaches, zoological parks, botanical parks, boat houses also allowed to open
  • Public transport service from Andhra Pradesh, K’taka to resume
  • Bars in lodges & entertainment clubs allowed to function

Countdown to Sept 1
“All district-level education officers have been told to carry out preparation works and teachers are being vaccinated. We are in all preparedness,” said Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on  Saturday

(With inputs from Bhuvanesh Chandar)

