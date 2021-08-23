Boy electrocuted while making arrangements for Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudi's visit

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 12-year-old boy got electrocuted and died, while helping with arrangements to welcome higher education minister K Ponmudi, for a marriage function at Villupuram on Friday.

Police said, “ E Dinesh(12) used to study in class eight. However, after schools closed due to lockdown he started to work. On Friday, at the marriage function the organizer arranged a contractor for preparations to welcome the minister. Dinesh was working under him.

While trying to place a flag pole opposite to the electricity department office in Mampazhapattu road, he got electrocuted. Other workers took him to nearby government hospital and then he was shifted to Government Villupuram medical college hospital in Mundiyampakkam for further treatment. But, he died.”

A case has been filed under section 174 and inquiry is on. His mother Lakshmi, told Express that she has given complaint to police and refused to talk further about his death.

Complaint lodged by mother

