STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lab technician woman who went missing found murdered and concealed in a sack in Tamil Nadu  

Arokiyamary was working  as a Lab Technician in a private hospital in Kanagachettikulam but did not return home from work a couple of days back.

Published: 23rd August 2021 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  The body of a young woman  Arokiyamary (31) from Villianur who went missing two days back was found in a sack, hidden in a bush at Poothurai in Villupuram district near the Puducherry- Tamilnadu border on Monday.

Arokiyamary was working  as a Lab Technician in a private hospital in Kanagachettikulam but did not return home from work a couple of days back. Her relatives lodged a complaint at the Villianur police station. 

While investigating the case, police became suspicious of Ramesh from Ariyur area, who was working with Arokiyamary.  When he was arrested and interrogated, he said that he had killed Arokiyamary for jewellery and dumped her body in Poothurai village..

Police went to Poothurai village this morning. The body of Arokiamary, which was lying there in a decomposing state, was seized by the police. 

Arokiamary was married for five years and lived with her husband Balabhaskar. They were childless .

In this backdrop police are investigating whether Arokiyamari was murdered for jewellery or is there some other reason for the murder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tamil nadu lab technician death
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp