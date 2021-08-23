Lab technician woman who went missing found murdered and concealed in a sack in Tamil Nadu  

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The body of a young woman Arokiyamary (31) from Villianur who went missing two days back was found in a sack, hidden in a bush at Poothurai in Villupuram district near the Puducherry- Tamilnadu border on Monday.

Arokiyamary was working as a Lab Technician in a private hospital in Kanagachettikulam but did not return home from work a couple of days back. Her relatives lodged a complaint at the Villianur police station.

While investigating the case, police became suspicious of Ramesh from Ariyur area, who was working with Arokiyamary. When he was arrested and interrogated, he said that he had killed Arokiyamary for jewellery and dumped her body in Poothurai village..

Police went to Poothurai village this morning. The body of Arokiamary, which was lying there in a decomposing state, was seized by the police.

Arokiamary was married for five years and lived with her husband Balabhaskar. They were childless .

In this backdrop police are investigating whether Arokiyamari was murdered for jewellery or is there some other reason for the murder.