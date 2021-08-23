STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry records 42 fresh coronavirus cases, total tally at 1,22,934

Published: 23rd August 2021

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry witnessed a dip in number of new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours reporting 42 infections, a senior official of Department of Health said on Monday.

The union territory recorded 42 fresh cases as against the 60 recorded on Sunday, Director of the Department G Sriramulu said in a release.

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,035 samples and they were spread over Puducherry (25), Mahe (12), Karaikal (four) and Yanam (one).

The overall infection tally climbed to 1,22,934.

The Health department Director said the number of active cases stood at 796 with 665 in hospitals and the remaining 631 in home isolation.

As many as 93 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday with the total recoveries going up to 1,20,330.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions and the death tally remained at 1,808.

The test positivity rate was 1.38 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.47 per cent and 97.88 per cent respectively.

Sriramulu said the department had so far tested 16.13 lakh samples and found 13.69 lakh to be negative.

The Department of Health has so far vaccinated 38,080 healthcare workers and 22,998 frontline workers.

The Health department Director said that 5.55 lakh people belonging to the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been inoculated against the virus.

In all, 7.81 lakh people including those who received the second jab have been vaccinated in the union territory so far.

