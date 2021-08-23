‘Super’ specialty surgeon shares expertise with GH for free

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A pediatric and laparoscopic surgeon in a private hospital in Mettupalayam has been offering his expertise to doctors in government hospital for seven years now. The only super specialty surgeon in Mettupalayam, Dr D Vijayagiri said he wanted to make the government hospital a place where even complex surgeries are performed. Vijayagiri has so far performed over 50 surgeries along with doctors at Mettupalayam GH free of cost. But for his service, patients have to be referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

“There is a provision in health department where private doctors could be roped in to perform surgeries in the government hospitals. I was roped in as honorary surgeon using this,” he said. Not just performing surgeries, Vijayagiri is training young surgeons at the GH in handling complicated surgeries.

In recognition of his service, the district administration presented a commendation certificate to D Vijayagiri on Independence Day.

Rare surgeries performed

He recently performed a surgery on a four-year-old child for a hepatic condition. When contacted, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Mettupalayam GH A Kannan said Vijayagiri’s help is a boon for them at all levels. “He offers help by performing the surgeries for free and refuses to accept the incentive,” added Kannan.

Clarification

