STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to approach Supreme Court against National Green Tribunal order on Mekedatu Dam

Detailing the action taken by it to prevent neighbouring Karnataka from going ahead with its proposal to construct the dam, a policy note was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Published: 23rd August 2021 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Mekedatu

A file photo of Mekedatu (Photo | Express Photo Services)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said the State would go on an appeal before the Supreme Court to challenge the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the Mekedatu Dam issue.

Detailing the action taken by it to prevent neighbouring Karnataka from going ahead with its proposal to construct the dam, a policy note tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said the Tamil Nadu government, taking note of media reports of Karnataka commencing the preliminary work at the site, had, on April 27, requested the Central government to advise Karnataka not to take any action on the Mekedatu project.

In the meanwhile, the NGT (southern zone), on its own, took up the issue and ordered a committee to be set up to go into the question of whether any construction activity was started without obtaining necessary clearance and to assess the damages, if any, that would be caused to the environment.

The NGT asked the committee to submit its report.

"However, based on the review application filed by Karnataka, the NGT, New Delhi, disposed the matter, citing that the matter is before the Supreme Court vide its order dated June 17," the policy note said.

“Since, the NGT has disposed the matter without giving an opportunity to Tamil Nadu to file a reply, the government of Tamil Nadu has decided to make an appeal in the Supreme Court against the order of the NGT dated June 17.

A civil appeal in this regard will be filed soon,” it said.

The policy note further said the Tamil Nadu government has been conveying its strong objections to Karnataka and the Central government on the proposed new reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery.

Also, the government opposed letting out of sewage into the Cauvery and Pennaiyar rivers by Karnataka.

On the inter-State water issues with Kerala, the note said parleys would be held at the Additional Chief Secretary-level in the State capital Thiruvananthapuram soon to resolve the issues.

Meanwhile today, Duraimurugan said in the Assembly that the Water Resources Department would be modernised and updated as was announced in the Budget recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mekedatu Tamil Nadu government Karnataka Government Mekedatu dam Supreme Court National Green Tribunal
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp