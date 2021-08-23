Tiruchy Railway division busted 46 touts during pandemic times

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Railway Division has been operating smoothly amid several hurdles put forth by the pandemic. Even when train services were temporarily suspended, the Railway took an extra mile in operating trains for migrant workers. However, touting by agents continue to be a challenge.

From January to August this year, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended 21 unauthorised agents for booking tickets using multiple identities and selling them at a premium on the IRCTC portal. Out of this, 10 agents were booked this month alone. Tickets and computers worth Rs 2.69 lakhs were seized. Last year, 25 agents were arrested.

“We regularly conduct cyber surveillance of the IRCTC booking. Whenever we come up with a user indulging in fraudulent practice, our team will start gathering information about the user. Constant vigil has helped us to crackdown on several unauthorised agents,” said a Railway officer. With the festival season around the corner, officials said that the Tiruchy division has stepped up its vigil to nab more touts.

Touts caught during pandemic times

2020 : 25 unauthorised agents

2021 : 21 unauthorised agents