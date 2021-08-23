Two kids die of rabies at ICH in 2 weeks

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A six-year-old boy died of rabies at the Government Institute of Child Health in Egmore on Saturday after he was bitten by a street dog over two months ago in Poonamallee. Doctors said this is the second rabies death at the ICH in two weeks; the first victim, a five-year-old boy from Puzhal, died last week.

According to health department officials, Mahesh*, a resident of Nasrathpettai under the Poonamallee Health Unit District, was bitten by a street dog, suspected to be rabid, on June 18. His parents, however, didn’t have him administered anti-rabies vaccine; instead, they tried native medicine, sources said.

After the death on Saturday, the health department screened 176 people in 50 houses for dog-bite cases and rabies infection. Dr M Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Poonamallee Health Unit District, said: “The dog bit three adults as well, but they all took Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV).”

“On an average, we get around ten rabies cases a year from across the State. Post exposure prophylaxis is the only way to prevent deaths, “said Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam. Rabies deaths are 100 per cent preventable if vaccines are taken. Again, it’s 100 per cent fatal if neglected, said former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandaswamy.

When bitten by an infected animal, the wound site should be thoroughly washed. ARVs are available 24x7 at all Primary Health Centres. Government hospitals will give four doses of intradermal vaccines.

Virus reached brain

A senior doctor from the ICH said that the boy had all the symptoms of rabies, including hydrophobia. The virus had infected his brain.