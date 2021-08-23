Vellore Institute of Technology features in 2021 Shanghai rankings

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been ranked between 801-900 among world universities in the 2021 Shanghai Ranking, also known as Shanghai - Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU).

According to the Shanghai Ranking website, VIT is the only private institution of India which has made it to the list this year. 14 Indian universities have made it to the list. The ranking is based on publications in top quality journals, highly cited researchers, top rated international awards and prizes.

Shanghai Ranking is recognized by the GoI as one of the ranking agencies for Institution of Eminence. VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan said that this is because of the hard work and quality maintained by our faculty members, research scholars and UG/PG students in teaching and research.