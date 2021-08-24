190 check dams, 12 dams to be built in TN: Duraimurugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 190 check dams, four underground check dams, six barrages and 12 dams will be constructed in the State for the welfare of farmers, announced Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan in the Assembly on Monday.

During the reply after the debate on demands for grants for the department, the Minister said that steps will be taken to achieve the full capacity of Mettur, Amaravathi, Vaigai, Pechiparai, Gundaru, Rama Nathi, and Wellington dams, and also the Kaveripakkam lake.

“A total of 200 ponds will be rejuvenated in 23 districts under the Prime Minister’s Agriculture Irrigation Scheme, and 207 lakes and supply channels of water bodies in 31 districts would be rejuvenated step by step with financial assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD),” he added.

Referring to the major irrigation scheme, Duraimurugan said that survey works for seven water resource projects will be carried out this year to study feasibility and prepare a comprehensive assessment. “A total of 50 small irrigation ponds in Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur and Tiruppur districts will be upgraded. Three ponds will be established in Vellore, Theni and Dindigul districts to store rainwater effectively.

Further, five new water channels will be established in Thiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, Thiruvallur, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts,” he further said. He promised to regularise 1,458 temporary staff of the department.