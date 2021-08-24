STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid-19: 10 TN districts selected for next round of sero survey

With new positive cases on the decline, the health department is planning to conduct the next round of the serum surveillance survey in ten districts to ascertain the trend.

Published: 24th August 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Healthcare staff collect blood sample of a woman during a sero survey. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With new positive cases on the decline, the health department is planning to conduct the next round of the serum surveillance survey in ten districts to ascertain the trend.

According to sources, the ten districts are chosen based on the seropositivity rate during the earlier test. The last serum surveillance survey was conducted in June and results were declared in July.  As per the study, Virudhunagar (84%), Chennai (82%), Madurai (79%), Tenkasi (78%), Theni (77%) had the highest sero-positivity ratio while Erode (37%), Coimbatore (43%), Nagapattinam (47%), Namakkal (48%), and Karur (51%) recorded low seropositivity rate. 

Speaking about the intension of the study, Director of Public Health T S Selvavinayagam said: “We are reconfirming our testing of the recently concluded survey. So, the top five and bottom five districts in the survey result were selected for the survey.”

He said there might be a slight rise in the seropositivity ratio because of the effect of Covid-19 cases recorded and vaccination done in the past one and half months.

In Coimbatore, sources said that the samples would be collected from only half of the clusters from the recently concluded serum surveillance survey. An official, privy to the developments, said, “This time, the department would collect samples from only 22 clusters, instead of 42 clusters earmarked during the previous survey. About 660 blood samples shall be collected randomly to check for presence of antibodies.”

Sources said the move to conduct a serum survey amidst the plateauing Covid tally would give an idea of the trend. “Since the samples are collected randomly from residents, anyone from the concerned locality above 18 years would be approached,” an official said adding that the process would start once the government gives the green signal.

Officials pointed out that positivity ratio of Coimbatore was the lowest and needs to be improved with a push of vaccination.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sero survey Tamil Nadu COVID 19 COVID cases
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp