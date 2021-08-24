STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Head warden of welfare home for boys in Tamil Nadu arrested for sexual harassment

A person in charge of the home told The New Indian Express that based on information the management received about his "misbehaviour", a three-member internal inquiry committee was formed last week

A complaint was filed in Uthukottai All-Women Police Station leading to the suspect's arrest (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old head warden of a private welfare home for boys was arrested on Sunday under provisions of the POCSO Act for allegedly harassing three inmates sexually.

Police sources said action was taken against the man based on a complaint filed by the management of the home, located near Thiruninravur in Tiruvallur district.  

A person in charge of the home told The New Indian Express that based on information the management received about his "misbehaviour", a three-member internal inquiry committee was formed last week.  

A report was submitted four days later and a complaint was filed in Uthukottai All-Women Police Station leading to the suspect's arrest.

According to the report, the man who has been associated with the home for the last five years allegedly resorted to corporal punishment and sought physical favours from at least three victims aged between 14 and 17.

Police made the arrest on Sunday and remanded him in judicial custody.

