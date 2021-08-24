Madras High Court defers hearing of pleas to stay 10.5% reservation for Vanniars

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday posted the hearing on stay applications filed against the 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community to Wednesday (August 25) and would take a decision whether to pass an interim stay on the operation of the government order providing the reservation in admissions and appointments.

When a batch of PILs came up before the High Court bench consisting of MM Sundresh and S Kannammal, the judges posted the case to Wednesday. They said all appointments/admissions made during the period would be subject to the outcome of the main petition.

The petitioners have prayed for an interim stay saying that appointments and admissions are being carried out under the internal reservation Act and pointed out that ‘...all appointments/admissions are being carried out in educational institutions and it will result in miscarriage of justice.’

Thirty-five petitions were moved before the Madras High Court challenging the internal reservation provided to the Vanniyar community. The legislation in this connection was passed in the state Assembly just before the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections was enforced triggering an outcry from other most backward class and denotified communities.