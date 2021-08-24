STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court defers hearing of pleas to stay 10.5% reservation for Vanniars

Thirty-five petitions were moved before the Madras High Court challenging the internal reservation provided to the Vanniyar community

Published: 24th August 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday posted the hearing on stay applications filed against the 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community to Wednesday (August 25) and would take a decision whether to pass an interim stay on the operation of the government order providing the reservation in admissions and appointments.

When a batch of PILs came up before the High Court bench consisting of MM Sundresh and S Kannammal, the judges posted the case to Wednesday. They said all appointments/admissions made during the period would be subject to the outcome of the main petition.

The petitioners have prayed for an interim stay saying that appointments and admissions are being carried out under the internal reservation Act and pointed out that ‘...all appointments/admissions are being carried out in educational institutions and it will result in miscarriage of justice.’

Thirty-five petitions were moved before the Madras High Court challenging the internal reservation provided to the Vanniyar community. The legislation in this connection was passed in the state Assembly just before the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections was enforced triggering an outcry from other most backward class and denotified communities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vanniar Madras HC Vanniar reservation
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp