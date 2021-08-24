STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Makeover of TN’s Sri Lankan refugee camps on cards

According to sources, status of basic needs like water supply, sanitation complexes, roads, and housing have been assessed.  

Sri Lankan refugees in Tamil Nadu. (Express Photo | S Dinesh)

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State government is planning an overhaul of facilities in refugee camps. As the first step, officials from the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils have conducted a study in all 106 refugee camps functioning across the State. According to sources, status of basic needs like water supply, sanitation complexes, roads, and housing have been assessed.  

The development comes a month after Chief Minister MK Stalin directed officials to identify the needs of refugees.  “The government will take a decision once we submit the report, and development works will begin,’ said Jacintha Lazarus, Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils. 

According to officials, 58, 000 Sri Lankan refugees are residing in 106 camps. Around 34,000 refugees also live outside the camps. Most of the camps came up 30 years ago and many dwelling units are in tatters now.  “We were given a place in the camp in 1990. Although the number of families increased in the last three decades, many still live in the same small houses,” said V Thilakaraj, of the Pooluvapatti camp, in Coimbatore.

