Woman dies during abortion, kin allege negligence by Pudukkottai GH staff

Published: 24th August 2021 05:10 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Relatives of a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who died during medical termination of pregnancy at Pudukkottai Government Medical College on Monday, filed a police complaint citing medical negligence for the death.

According to sources, the deceased, who had two children, had undergone tubectomy in 2018.  Murugan, the woman’s uncle, said, “She developed stomach pain 10 days ago and went to a hospital for a check up, when she was told that she was pregnant. The doctors told her that she would have to get an abortion done. She was asked to approach the medical college where she had undergone tubectomy.”

The woman was admitted to the hospital on August 18. Murugan added, “Initially they tried to abort the foetus through medication. When that didn’t work, they opted for surgery on Monday morning. However, she died during the procedure. Doctors said there were some complications, but we suspect negligence to be the cause.” When TNIE contacted the medical college Dean Poovathy, she said a meeting would be held to ascertain what happened.

