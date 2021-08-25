STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras High Court refuses to stay admissions, appointments under 10.5% Vanniyar quota

The court said admissions and appointments under the special quota are subject to its final orders on the issue

Published: 25th August 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ruled that admissions and appointments made under the 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community will be subject to the outcome of its final order on the writ petitions challenging the quota. However, the court said it is not issuing a stay on the enforcement of the special reservation even as it hears the petitions on the matter.

Passing an interim order on a batch of petitions praying for a stay, the bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice S Kannammal stated, “It is made clear that any admissions made or likely to be made or appointments made or likely to be made will be subject to the result of the final order.”

“It is clarified that it is well open to the court to pass an appropriate order on admissions made in the interregnum and also appointments as this order is only an interim arrangement,” the bench said, while allowing petitions for impleading.

The impleading petitioners have been given two weeks time to file their pleadings. The matter was posted for September 14.

Earlier, representing the state government, Advocate General R Shanmuga Sundaram said that after the enactment, the Act was given effect and the government law college is implementing certain clauses in admissions and argued that any interim order will not do good.

Senior counsel KM Vijayan, representing the writ petitioners praying for interim stay, pressed for an injunction on admissions in educational institutions. He also challenged the enactment of the law by the state legislature and stated that there was malafide intention as the enactment was hurriedly carried out in February.

Thirty-five petitions were moved before the Madras High Court challenging the internal reservation provided to the Vanniyar community. The legislation in this connection was passed in the state Assembly just before the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections was enforced, triggering an outcry from other most backward class and denotified communities.

