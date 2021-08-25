Tamil Nadu: Diesel price hike, Covid-19 curbs leave fisherfolk at sea

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mood is sombre at the Kasimedu fishing harbour as over 50 per cent of fishing vessels are grounded and another 30 per cent could not set sail as the boat owners are neck-deep in debts.

Only a measly 20 per cent of the boats venture out to sea, from the hitherto bustling fishing harbour. All fishers ascribed their plight to the surge in diesel prices.

Diesel cost around Rs 66 in January 2019, and now the price of one litre has increased by Rs 28. Boat owners were hit the most as their profit margins have thinned and many are in debts now.

“The State government provides subsidy for 1,800 litres of diesel a month but we require at least 6,000 litres for a single voyage. Usually we undertake two voyages in a month, each lasting for about 15 days. The subsidy will benefit us only if it is provided for 12,000 litres every month,” says Jaiprakash, owner of six boats.

“On an average, we shell out Rs 6 lakh for a single voyage now. Further, Rs 1.5 lakh is spent on ice, and then there is the provision for the crew’s ration. The entire voyage would cost us Rs 9 lakh. So, even if we net a good catch, we are not able to pull through the debts,” he added.

The loss of business in Kasimedu has also led to loss of manpower. Boat drivers are in high demand and 10 per cent of the entire catch goes as his salary.

The rest 25 per cent is shared by the crew, and 10 per cent by the workers. The remaining goes to the boat owner. However, the rise in diesel prices has thinned out the profit.

Chennai Visayapadagu Meenavar Nalla Sangam joint secretary K Anjappan says that the rise in fuel prices has totally crushed their livelihoods.

“The government subsidy is not enough. And now we are able to net only small fishes. So, our whole catch is sold for low prices,” said Anjappan, who also owns four fishing boats.

“Now, I can afford to send only one boat to sea. The government should extend the diesel subsidy, or compensate to what it was in 2019 along with the 1,800-litre subsidy. This will increase the business by another 30 per cent,” he added.

Chennai Visayapadagu Meenavar Nalla Sangam president K Kabilan says clamp on fish sales also impacted their profits.

“We have a meeting with Minister Sekar Babu. We will request him to extend the market timings,” he added.