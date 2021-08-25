Waste from Kerala being dumped in Tenkasi: Activists

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Villagers and environmentalists in the Kurippankulam village alleged that the district police’s apathy has led to the rampant dumping of e-waste and plastics from Kerala. This comes after a few unidentified people dumped waste, from an alleged Kerala firm, to a water body in the village near Alangulam on Monday night.

Accusing the police department of being lethargic and apathetic towards stopping the illegal waste transportation from Kerala to Tamil Nadu via Puliyarai check posts, the villagers and environmentalists claimed that before the Covid-19 pandemic, people had been dumping waste in the village waterbodies frequently.

“After we raised a complaint, the then Alangulam police inspector took steps to stop this issue. However, the anti-social elements from the neighbouring state, Kerala, have resumed once again,” alleged Thilagaraj, an environmentalist. He claimed that the Malayalam words on the waste indicate the Kerala connection.

“Some Kerala firms have been using the border villages as their dumping yard for over a decade now. District administration should insist the State government to hold a talk with the Kerala government to sort out this issue permanently,” said Subramanian, a villager.