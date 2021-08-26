COVID safety norms go for a toss in Puducherry Assembly as budget session kicks off

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: COVID safety norms went for a toss in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly during the address of Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in the House, which kick-started the budget session.

Several MLAs including the Speaker Embalam R Selvam and two ministers Chandirapriyanka and J Saravana Kumar did not wear masks. Some members were wearing them, but in an inappropriate way, with the masks hanging from their chins. No social distancing was maintained either with the members sitting close to each other, as in normal times.

This was happening even when the Lt Governor who was addressing the House for the first time in Tamil, appealed to citizens to strictly follow the safety norms of social distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing besides getting vaccinated immediately, so as to ensure the well being of all citizens of the Union territory.

The Lt Governor noted that there was great relief as the severity of the second wave has drastically come down. "However, I urge the people not to be complacent and appeal through the august House to continue to adopt precautionary measures without any let-up," said the Lt Governor.

However her appeal had little impact on some of the MLAs.

COVID-19 cases have come down in the Union territory. Seventy-three cases were reported on Thursday including 45 in Puducherry, eight in Karaikal, four in Yanam and 16 in Mahe region.

This has set the tone for complacency among lawmakers as well as the common man. The wearing of masks has been declining with more and more people seen without them on the streets.