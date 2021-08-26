STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Debate heats up on co-op bank loan waiver

During the reply on the demand for grants for the Cooperation Department, Minister I Periyasamy said that a huge amount of money was swindled in the name of cooperative loan waiver. 

Published: 26th August 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Minister and AIADMK member Sellur K Raju urged the State government in the Assembly on Wednesday, to take action against those who committed irregularities while waiving off cooperative-bank loans.During the reply on the demand for grants for the Cooperation Department, Minister I Periyasamy said that a huge amount of money was swindled in the name of cooperative loan waiver. 

He went on to list out how much loan amount above the eligible limit was disbursed by the primary agricultural cooperative banks. “Loans to the tune of total Rs516 crore were disbursed in violation of the cultivated land eligibility criteria, and of them Rs503 crore were disbursed in Salem, Namakkal and Erode alone,” he said.

Periyasamy further added that some loans were disbursed for barren lands also. Besides, many loans which were disbursed after the due date were also waived. “Due to this clear violation of rules, many ineligible persons received the loan waiver. A lot of ineligible persons enjoyed waiver of gold loans also,” he added.

Intervening, former Corporation Minister Sellur K Raju said that his party’s government had not asked anyone to commit irregularities in the loan waiver process. “The State government should take action against those who violated the law in this regard,” he added.

Panel soon to set right co-op dept

Minister I Periyasamy on Wednesday announced that a committee would be constituted to set right the functioning of the cooperative department. During the reply following the debate on the demands for grants for the Cooperation Department, he also announced various other reforms for the sector:

Tuition fees of cooperative technical institute students will be borne by government

Direct procurement centres will be set up in all districts. Steps already on to launch 68 DPCs in 19 districts

Interest rates for loans below Rs3 lakh for women self-help groups will be reduced from 12% to 7%

Loans will be provided to widows and destitute women at 5% interest through cooperative societies

Will boost sale of Mangalam turmeric, produced by the Erode Farmers Cooperative Society

Pennagaram area tamarind sales will be promoted

Number of cooperative medical stores will be increased from 303 to 600 within next five years

Arts and science college will be established at Dindigul

High-level panel will be formed to study functioning of cooperative PDS shops

70 ATMs on behalf of cooperative banks will be installed across the State

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
loan waiver
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp