Kalaignar Library not on John Pennycuick’s house site: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly denying the charge that the Kalaignar Memorial Library at Madurai would be established by demolishing the memorial of Colonel John Pennycuick, the engineer who built the Mullaperiyar Dam, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday told the Assembly that there is no basis for this charge.

Responding to the allegation made by former minister Sellur K Raju, the Chief Minister said: “This issue has already been clarified. There is no evidence to prove your allegation. Even now, the government is ready to change the location for the proposed library if any evidence is provided. But there is no such proof.”

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan noted that Pennycuik died in 1911 and the PWD quarters, where the AIADMK member is claiming that Pennycuick resided at, was constructed between 1912 and 1915. “So there is no truth in this allegation,” he added.