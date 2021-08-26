Puducherry CM presents Rs 9924.41 crore tax-free budget for 2021-22

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented a Rs 9,924.41 crore tax-free budget for 2021-22 in the territorial Assembly on Thursday.

Presenting the NDA government’s first budget this evening, the Chief Minister said the outlay will be met through revenue receipts estimated at Rs 6,190 crores, the central assistance of Rs 1729.77 crore including a disaster relief fund of Rs five crore and centrally sponsored schemes estimated at Rs 320.23 crore.

The fiscal deficit will be overcome through borrowings, with the government of India permitting borrowings to the extent of Rs 1684.41 crore. The allocation of resources will be Rs 1200.44 crore under the capital head and Rs 8723.97 crore under the revenue head, he added.

The total outstanding debt of the UT as of 31st March 2021 is Rs 9334.78 crore, which is 22.17 per cent of GSDP (2020-21) well within FRBM norms. The average growth rate of the UT is around 10 per cent as against the average national growth of 7 to 8 per cent, the CM said.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and receipt of funds under some schemes from the Central Government at the fag end of the financial year, the expenditure under Centrally Sponsored schemes (CSS) was 64.13%. The unutilized amount under CSS will however be carried over to this financial year for booking expenditure under respective schemes.

Presenting the expenditure pattern, he said that a major portion of the financial resources goes for meeting the committed expenditure such as salaries, pension, repayment of loan and interest payments. Out of the Budget Estimate of Rs 9,924.41 crore, Rs 2,140 crore is allocated for salaries (21.56%), Rs 1,050 crore for pensions (10.58%) and Rs 1,715 crore for debt servicing (17.28%) i.e., payment of loan and payment of interest, and Rs 1,591 crore for power purchase (16.03%). Other major expenditure of the Government includes Old Age Pension and other welfare schemes to the tune of Rs 1,290 crore (13%), Grant-in-aid to a society run higher educational institutions, Public Sector Undertakings, local bodies, Co-operative Institutions and others to the extent of Rs 1,243 crore (12.52%).

The Chief Minister said that he has sincerely attempted in this budget to give priority for poverty reduction, health, education, housing for the poor, water resources management in irrigation, socio-economic development of SC/ST, fishermen, women and children, despite resource constraints. More allocation to police infrastructure has been made for strengthening the police force, to prevent crimes and ensure a peaceful Puducherry.

The Government will continue to make concerted efforts for faster economic recovery which will pave the way for enhancing Union Territory fiscal position and improve the fiscal consolidation

Key Announcements: