Rajavelu assumes charge as Deputy Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Minister and AINRC MLA P Rajavelu assumed office as the Deputy Speaker in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly after he was declared elected unopposed .

Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Leader of Opposition R Siva along with the Speaker Embalam R Selvam accompanied Rajavelu to his chair in the House .

Rajavelu while thanking the members said that he would serve in whatever capacity his party leader and the Chief minister wanted him to do.

AINRC MLA V Aroumougam alias AKD, a first time MLA has been appointed as Government Whip on Thursday .