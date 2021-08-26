Rajavelu assumes charge as Deputy Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly
PUDUCHERRY: Former Minister and AINRC MLA P Rajavelu assumed office as the Deputy Speaker in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly after he was declared elected unopposed .
Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Leader of Opposition R Siva along with the Speaker Embalam R Selvam accompanied Rajavelu to his chair in the House .
Rajavelu while thanking the members said that he would serve in whatever capacity his party leader and the Chief minister wanted him to do.
AINRC MLA V Aroumougam alias AKD, a first time MLA has been appointed as Government Whip on Thursday .