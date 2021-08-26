Spoken English classes for Standards VI to XII soon, says Tamil Nadu minister

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahes Poyyamozhi on Thursday said the state government is planning to introduce spoken English classes for Standards VI to XII after their regular school hours.

Replying to the discussion on the demands for grants for his department in the state Assembly, the minister said the spoken English classes for Standards VI, VII and VIII would be held together, while similar classes for Standards IX, X, XI and XII would be held together for at least 30 minutes.

Intervening, Speaker M Appavu thanked the minister for this initiative. “In our state, students studying in Classes I to XII are unable to speak in English and this move will put a full stop to that shortcoming.”

The minister also said that as per the directive of Chief Minister MK Stalin, efforts would be taken to improve the ‘learning outcome’ of students since Tamil Nadu lagged behind in this aspect at the national level.

Here are the key announcements made by the School Education Minister:

1. Renowned Tamil works will be translated into other Dravidian languages and vice versa (Ponniyin Selvan and Vaikom Struggle: Tamil to English; commentary for Thirukkural by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi (Tamil to Telugu); T Janakiraman short stories (Tamil to Kannada)

2. Muthamizh Arignar Translation Project to translate English works in literature, physics, engineering, chemistry and agriculture for the use of students of higher studies will be implemented.

3. To encourage writing skills among children, three young writers will be given cash awards and shields every year.

4. Counselling and guidance centres will be established in government schools for students of Classes IX to XII on the opportunities available to them in higher studies and job-oriented courses. Also, ‘continuous mentoring’ system would be introduced in schools involving former students.

5. Training will be given to students on traditional arts - Karakattam, Kummi, Silambattam,Oyilattam, Kavadiyattam, folk songs, wrestling etc.

6. All government libraries will have a digital library in the next five years at a cost of Rs 2.40 crore to provide international newspapers and magazines to the public.

7. Connemara public library in Chennai will be modernised at a cost of Rs 3.20 crore.

8. A policy for general transfer of teachers will be evolved.

9. Unnecessary registers in schools will be removed and the necessary registers will be computerised.

10. Conduct certificate, identification certificate etc. will be made available through e-Service centres.

11. Curricula for vocational students will be revised with a view to increase employment opportunities.

12. A new scheme will be introduced to educate differently abled students below the age of 18, who could not visit schools due to various reasons, at their houses and to provide physiotherapy treatment. Rs 7.80 crore will be allocated for this.

13. Mental and livelihood skill training will be given to students in Classes IX to XIII in 44 educationally backward panchayat unions.