STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Spoken English classes for Standards VI to XII soon, says Tamil Nadu minister

The minister also said that as per the directive of CM Stalin, efforts would be taken to improve the ‘learning outcome’ of students since Tamil Nadu lagged behind in this aspect at the national level

Published: 26th August 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

students, examinations, board exams, exam preparations, CBSE, school students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahes Poyyamozhi on Thursday said the state government is planning to introduce spoken English classes for Standards VI to XII after their regular school hours.

Replying to the discussion on the demands for grants for his department in the state Assembly, the minister said the spoken English classes for Standards VI, VII and VIII would be held together, while similar classes for Standards IX, X, XI and XII would be held together for at least 30 minutes.

Intervening, Speaker M Appavu thanked the minister for this initiative. “In our state, students studying in Classes I to XII are unable to speak in English and this move will put a full stop to that shortcoming.”

The minister also said that as per the directive of Chief Minister MK Stalin, efforts would be taken to improve the ‘learning outcome’ of students since Tamil Nadu lagged behind in this aspect at the national level.

Here are the key announcements made by the School Education Minister:

1. Renowned Tamil works will be translated into other Dravidian languages and vice versa (Ponniyin Selvan and Vaikom Struggle: Tamil to English; commentary for Thirukkural by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi (Tamil to Telugu); T Janakiraman short stories (Tamil to Kannada)

2. Muthamizh Arignar Translation Project to translate English works in literature, physics, engineering, chemistry and agriculture for the use of students of higher studies will be implemented.

3. To encourage writing skills among children, three young writers will be given cash awards and shields every year.

4. Counselling and guidance centres will be established in government schools for students of Classes IX to XII on the opportunities available to them in higher studies and job-oriented courses. Also, ‘continuous mentoring’ system would be introduced in schools involving former students.

5. Training will be given to students on traditional arts - Karakattam, Kummi, Silambattam,Oyilattam, Kavadiyattam, folk songs, wrestling etc.

6. All government libraries will have a digital library in the next five years at a cost of Rs 2.40 crore to provide international newspapers and magazines to the public.

7. Connemara public library in Chennai will be modernised at a cost of Rs 3.20 crore.

8. A policy for general transfer of teachers will be evolved.

9. Unnecessary registers in schools will be removed and the necessary registers will be computerised.

10. Conduct certificate, identification certificate etc. will be made available through e-Service centres.

11. Curricula for vocational students will be revised with a view to increase employment opportunities.

12. A new scheme will be introduced to educate differently abled students below the age of 18, who could not visit schools due to various reasons, at their houses and to provide physiotherapy treatment. Rs 7.80 crore will be allocated for this.

13. Mental and livelihood skill training will be given to students in Classes IX to XIII in 44 educationally backward panchayat unions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN schools Anbil Mahes Poyyamozhi
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp