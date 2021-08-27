Annamalai knew of KT Raghavan's video release: Madan Ravichandran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youtuber Madan Ravichandran, who was expelled from the BJP following the release of a video against former BJP State general secretary KT Raghavan, on Thursday released audio recordings of his meetings with BJP State president K Annamalai.

In the video-audio clips, the Youtuber says that he had released the recordings to prove that the video on Raghavan was released with the full knowledge of Annamalai. The State BJP chief could not be reached for comments. Without directly responding to released recordings, Annamalai tweeted: “Three things guide me: playing a small part in BJP coming to power in Tamil Nadu, being a simple party cadre, and nation first always!”.