Shallot prices crash amid third Covid wave fears, Perambalur farmers in distress 

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Despite overcoming challenges to come out with sizeable yield this season, additional fears over a potential third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic have left small onion farmers in the district in the lurch as procurement prices have crashed to as low as Rs 10/kg. They now seek an exclusive storage unit-cum-auction centre at Chettikulam to improve prices.

Topping in shallot cultivation for over a decade, the district has farmers from more than 100 villages involving in it. Besides meeting the State’s demand, small onions grown here find their way to not only other states but also abroad.

While the farmers continue to be affected by issues like crop disease, rising seed price and shortage of manpower, small onions have been cultivated over 3,000 hectares in the district this season.

However, the vegetable which was priced at Rs 70 in the previous season, is now being procured for as less as `15. While higher yield is stated to be a cause, the additional factor of pandemic fear has also contributed to the price dip.

V Rengasamy, a resident of Irur, said, “Last year, our small onions were affected by basal rot disease and we suffered losses from it. This year, the yield has increased and the price has fallen without sales. I spent over Rs 40,000 per acre. But currently, it is being sold for Rs 10 to Rs 20. With this, we cannot even pay interest loan we availed of to cultivate it.”