Submit plans to buy disabled-friendly buses: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to submit a road map for purchasing disabled-friendly buses, in four weeks time. The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the orders on writ petitions filed on the matter.

Citing that the pandemic inflicted financial loss, and condition of the city roads are not viable to operate low floor buses, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department sought more time. In response, the court said, “The State seeks time to show the road-map that has been referred to in one of the previous orders. The State also seeks time to furnish appropriate figures...” After pronouncing the orders, the court posted the matter for September 30.

The judges observed appropriate measures should have been taken much earlier so that things wouldn’t have come to such a pass. “A lot more disabled-friendly buses should have been purchased and the road condition improved, despite the pandemic causing severe loss,” they said.