Suspended police inspector arrested for extortion in Ooty

On July 5, Vasanthi, then inspector of Nagamalai Pudukottai police station and her associates seized a bag that contained Rs.10 lakh from one K Arsath while he was travelling to Nagamalai.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A suspended woman police inspector, who went absconding after a case was registered against her for her involvement in an extortion case, was arrested in Ooty by a team of Madurai rural police on the wee hours of Friday.

On July 5, Vasanthi, then inspector of Nagamalai Pudukottai police station and her associates - K Palapandi, Kundupandi (alias Pandiaraj) of Theni, Ukkirapandi seized a bag that contained Rs.10 lakh from one K Arsath (33) of Ilaiyangudi in Sivaganga district while he was travelling to Nagamalai Pudukottai in a car along with his brother, Baskaran. 

She also threatened Arsath that she would register ganja or gold smuggling cases if he did not go away from the spot, leaving the bag behind, according to the complaint filed by Arsath.

According to Arshat, the said money was borrowed to establish a stitching unit. 

When he called her on the next day, the inspector allegedly told him that there was no money in the bag and threatened that she would book him in a ganja case.

Based on Arsath's petition, Madurai Superintendent of Police V Baskaran directed Additional Superintendent of Police (CWC) S Chandramouli to conduct an inquiry. Based on his report, Baskaran recommended the suspension of the inspector to DIG Kamini and also directed the DCB police to register a case. Meanwhile, DIG Kamini has suspended the inspector.

Inspector Vasanthi is one of the four accused who have been arrested by the police in the case following the arrest of K Palpandi, Ukkirapandi and Seemaisamy.

 "A special team has arrested her in Ooty and they are bringing her to Madurai district," said a police source.

Meanwhile, Vasanthi sought anticipatory bail from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court stating that based on information about exchange of counterfeit currency notes between Asrath and others she had gone to the spot and she was falsely implicated in the case.

