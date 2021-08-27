Thiru Vi Ka remembered

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On behalf of the State government, Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan, Minister for Health Ma Subramanian, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar, and others paid homage to Thiru Vi Kalyanasundaranar on his 138th birth anniversary at a library established in his honour at Chennai’s Thandalam on Thursday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a message the same day that Kalyanasundaranar was someone who lived inside the Tamil language and that he was a pioneer of trade union movement.