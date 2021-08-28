Cauvery authority can’t discuss Mekedatu issue since it’s sub judice: Durai Murugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan on Friday said the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) “cannot” and “should not” discuss Karnataka’s demand for constructing a dam at Mekedatu on the Cauvery when it meets next week. He said the matter is subjudice as petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu government are pending before the Supreme Court.

Responding to concerns expressed by leaders of all parties in the State Assembly that the Centre might be favouring Karnataka in the matter, the minister indicated that the State would strongly oppose any attempt by CWMA to discuss the Mekedatu issue.

“When the Tamil Nadu delegation recently met Union Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendrasingh Shekhawat in New Delhi, he had categorically said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka would not be accepted until lower riparian states — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Puducherry — gave their consent. But now, the CWMA will meet next week and there are reports that the Mekedatu issue is going to be discussed; its shocking,” the minister said.

Durai Murugan also pointed out that “CWMA has no jurisdiction over issues like constructing a dam at Mekedatu. There is no basis for discussing such issues in the CMWA because the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government regarding the Mekedatu issue is pending before the Supreme Court. So, the Cauvery Water Management Authority cannot discuss the Mekedatu issue since it is subjudice. The issue cannot be and should not be raised at the Authority meeting. This is the categorical stand of Tamil Nadu.”

Deputy Leader of the Opposition O Panneerselvam said that the government should consult all political parties on the latest developments on the Mekedatu issue and take a decision on the future course of action.

Highways revamp plan

A look at the points made by Minister for Highways and Public Works EV Velu in the Assembly on Friday

Package contract system in the Highways department will be scrapped to ensure distribution of contract works to local contractors

Rs 1,600 crores loss incurred by the State government due to a contract with a private company on laying outer ring road around Chennai by the previous government

2,200 km length of State highways would be converted into four ways while about 6,700 km length of other roads would be converted into two ways in the next 10 years under the Chief Minister Road Development Scheme

Rs 609.71 crores to convert 648 road level bridges into high-level bridges

Rs 200 crores for the extension of the runway at the Madurai Airport, a one km long tunnel will be established in the Madurai by-pass road

Rs 595.54 crores to lay by-pass roads at Sivaganga, Parthibanur, Kamuthi, Thiruthuraipoondi, Ambasamuthiram, Bhavani, Aruppukkottai(West) and Uthirameuru

EV Velu said he has written to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways to close down five toll plazas at Chennasamudram, Vanagaram, Nemili, Paranur, and Surapattu