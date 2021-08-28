Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini taken to hospital for full health check-up

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Nalini, one of the seven life convicts in the assassination case of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, was taken to the Government Pentland Hospital in Vellore on Friday.

She was escorted under tight security from the Special Prison for women. Sources said she was taken there for a full health check up.

A report will be submitted to the government by the prison department. When contacted P Pugazhenthi, Nalini’s advocate, said that Nalini had sought one month parole on medical grounds last week, and had also written to Chief Minister MK Stalin.