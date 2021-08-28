Temple elephant in Tamil Nadu gets health check-up after High Court order

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A member of the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Board conducted a thorough health check-up to ascertain the overall well-being of the 16-year-old temple elephant Sundaravalli at the Kallazhagar Temple here on Friday.

Three weeks ago, while hearing a public interest litigation complaining of ill-treatment of temple elephants, the Madras High Court sought a status report on the well-being of temple jumbos across Tamil Nadu.

As part of the exercise to compile the status report, elephant scientist and member of the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Board Dr N Sivaganesan who was at Kallazhagar Temple in Alagarkoil on Friday performed a thorough health check-up of the jumbo for three hours, Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer (in-charge) of Kallazhagar Temple T Anitha told The New Indian Express.

To ascertain its overall well-being, the official inspected the elephant shed, the diet of the temple jumbo, its ability to walk and run and response to commands, sources said.

Noting the strategic location of the temple that is situated at the foothills of Alagar Malai, he suggested that an ambience similar to the natural habitat of the tusker be provided, added Anitha.