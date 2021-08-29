Passengers bite TNSTC bus driver’s thumb, nabbed

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A TNSTC bus driver’s refusal to stop the vehicle for two passengers almost cost him his thumb on Thursday noon. The ‘angry’ travellers were arrested on Friday

According to police, 48-year-old R Thangam drives the TNSTC bus plying on the Tiruppur - Rameswaram route. When he was on duty, two passengers namely A Mari (31) and A Manikandan (28), both from Servaikarai, demanded to stop the vehicle at Servaikarai Oorani bus stop. Stating that the bus stop was not a permitted stoppage, the driver refused to hit the brakes, the police stated.

A verbal duel broke out among the two passengers and the driver. The two men allegedly bit the fingers of the driver. Thangam, who injured his right thumb, was admitted to Government Ramanathapuram District Headquarters Hospital.