STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: 19-year-old woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor

On August 26, they went to Palani and got married. The next day, the woman allegedly sexually assaulted the boy near Semmedu while returning to Coimbatore.

Published: 30th August 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

rape, rapist, minor rape, sexual assault

Representational Photo (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A 19-year-old woman was arrested in Pollachi on Saturday for allegedly marrying a minor boy and sexually assaulting him.  According to police, the woman, who has completed class XI, became friends with the 17-year-old boy, staying in the neighbourhood.

On August 26, they went to Palani and got married. The next day, the woman allegedly sexually assaulted the boy near Semmedu while returning to Coimbatore. The boy developed stomach pain and the woman took him to Pollachi for treatment.

They were separated by their parents, said inspector R Kopperundhevi. The girl has been booked under Sections 366 (kidnapping) of the IPC and 5 (l) read with 6 of the POCSO Act. Meanwhile, legal experts said there were several contradictions in the case.  Senior advocate C Gnanabharathi told TNIE, “Section 366 of the IPC is applicable only if a woman gets abducted. Similarly, both Sections 5(l) and 6 in the POCSO Act areoften not applicable against women suspects.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp