Coimbatore: 19-year-old woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old woman was arrested in Pollachi on Saturday for allegedly marrying a minor boy and sexually assaulting him. According to police, the woman, who has completed class XI, became friends with the 17-year-old boy, staying in the neighbourhood.

On August 26, they went to Palani and got married. The next day, the woman allegedly sexually assaulted the boy near Semmedu while returning to Coimbatore. The boy developed stomach pain and the woman took him to Pollachi for treatment.

They were separated by their parents, said inspector R Kopperundhevi. The girl has been booked under Sections 366 (kidnapping) of the IPC and 5 (l) read with 6 of the POCSO Act. Meanwhile, legal experts said there were several contradictions in the case. Senior advocate C Gnanabharathi told TNIE, “Section 366 of the IPC is applicable only if a woman gets abducted. Similarly, both Sections 5(l) and 6 in the POCSO Act areoften not applicable against women suspects.”