ISRO’s first hot test of SDM successful

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The ISRO successfully conducted the first hot test of the System Demonstration Model (SDM) of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System for a duration of 450s on Saturday. The test was carried out at the facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri in Tirunelveli. A statement said, “The system performance met the test objectives and there was a close match with the pre-test predictions.

Further, a series of hot tests are planned to simulate various mission conditions.” According to officials, the Service Module is part of the Gaganyaan Orbital module and is located below the crew module and remains connected to it until re-entry. “The Service Module Propulsion System consists of a unified bipropellant system consisting of five numbers of 440 N thrust engines and 16 numbers of 100 N Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters with MON-3 and MMH as Oxidizer and Fuel respectively.