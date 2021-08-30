STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Rafale ended wait for next gen aircraft’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed students of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington on Sunday.

Published: 30th August 2021 04:48 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Defence Services Staff College in Wellington on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COONOOR:   Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed students of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington on Sunday. He said transformative changes in military education would enable the country to effectively take on the emerging national security challenges.

Among the major structural reforms, the minister listed were creation of joint commands as Indian forces should develop integrated operational concepts and doctrines to fight jointly.  Army headquarter restructuring, decentralization in decision making, creation of a future oriented linear force are the other reforms he highlighted.

Listing the modernisation initiatives of armed forces, he said that Rafale ended the long wait for next generation aircraft.  Arjun main battle tank, light utility helicopter, developing counter measure systems for armored fighting vehicles and modernisation of air defence guns were some other steps, he pointed out. Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane and DSSC Commandant Lt Gen M J S Kahlon were present on the occasion.

Defence Minster informed the student officers that major structural reform is related to the creation of joint commands, which is progressing rapidly. The discussion on the concept of these commands, and their implementation is going on very fast with the formation of Integrated Theater Commands, Indian forces will need to develop Integrated Operational Concepts and Doctrines to fight jointly, said Singh.

“Integrated battle groups will be new groups to fight unified against the enemies,” commented the Defence Minister. The idea of ‘Tour of Duty’ will turn into a game changing reform in the future making the armed forces more agile said the Defence Minister. Permanent commission for women officers in defence is a step to utilise the missed opportunity for in creasing the role of women in national security, said the Defence Minister.

