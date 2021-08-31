STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

As temple festival nears, Tamil Nadu family fights to ensure its right to offer worship

The spouses of a family of six brothers from Keezhamovarkarai village near Sirkazhi have been running from pillar to post for the past few days, hoping that the panchayat 'diktat' will be removed

Published: 31st August 2021 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

The women and children demonstrating in front of Sirkazhi Taluk Office (Photo | Express)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Everyone has the right to offer worship at a temple. A 'diktat' sent from the blue by a fisherfolk panchayat should not prevent them from participating in an annual festival, women members of a joint family have said.

The spouses of a family of six brothers from Keezhamovarkarai village near Sirkazhi have been running from pillar to post for the past few days, hoping that the 'diktat' will be removed so that they can exist peacefully with all villagers and offer worship at the Shri Seethala Parameshwari Temple festival scheduled for Friday. They claimed that the reason the fisherfolk panchayat ostracised them was for carving out the names of two family members on a step donated to the temple by the family.

With the male members -- Jayakumar, Karnan, Nilavan, Raja, Murali and Madhavan -- gone for long-distance fishing, their spouses -- Santhi, Panimalar, Devaki, Uma, Swetha and Madhiyarasi -- are trying their best to ensure their participation in the festival.

"The fisherfolk panchayat has made an open announcement about the diktat. We want to participate in the festival being held in the temple for which we contributed. We want to offer worship, participate in rituals like carrying milk pots and walk on burning charcoal," says Santhi, wife of the eldest of the brothers, Jayakumar.

Nilavan had made a 'threshold step' ('Nilai Padi') out of bronze at the cost of Rs 1.5 lakh at the entrance of the temple three years ago and also carved out his and his wife's name on the sides. "There were no issues during two annual festivals after my husband made the step. The fisherfolk panchayat suddenly asked us to remove the names three months ago. When we refused, they ostracised us," says Nilavan's wife, Devaki.

The women said their husbands, who work from Karaikal fishing harbour (Karaikal) and Jegathapattinam fishing harbour (Pudukottai district), also face harassment in their profession.

"As the fisherfolk panchayat is not providing us with essential goods in our village, we are going to places like Sirkazhi to buy them. Our children are okay as they are studying online and in other villages. But, what hurt us the most was telling our children not to socialise with other people," says Panimalar, wife of Karnan.

Ostracism and ex-communication are still punishments in practice in fishing hamlets in the coastal delta. The word of fisherfolk panchayats is often considered final in important issues, sometimes above the district administration or the fisheries department.

The women have been frantically trying to get the 'diktat' lifted as they were under the assumption that they would be allowed to take part in the festival.

Sirkazhi DSP TAJ Lamech says, "We learnt that the brothers had a physical altercation with the panchayat members about the 'step controversy' a few months ago. That should not deprive anyone of their right to offer worship. We are in talks with the village representatives about sorting out their differences."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayiladuthurai
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp