Governor, CM Stalin laud Avani Lekhara for winning gold at Tokyo Paralympics

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday congratulated Avani Lekhara for winning gold in para shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics.

In a message he said: “I’m elated by your (Avani Lekhara) phenomenal achievement. I also congratulate Yogesh Kathuniya for his silver in discus throw and Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning silver and bronze respectively in javelin.”

He also congratulated Sumit Antil for bagging a gold in javelin with three record throws in the same event. Governor Banwarilal Purohit also lauded the winners of Paralympics.