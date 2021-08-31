Madurai: 11-year-old dies, parents blame ‘expired’ health drink

Vignesh V By

MADURAI: A 11-year-old boy died after consuming an unidentified food item at Alaganallur on Sunday. While his parents said that the boy died after consuming an expired health mix drink, police said the expiry date was not written on the drink mix. The deceased body, C Guna, was handed over to his family members after postmortem examination, police said.

C Guna’s father P Chinnandi (38) said that his son and two other boys ate the expired health drink powder when they were playing in front of his house. “While Guna ate the entire packet, the other two boys reportedly spit out the health mix as it tasted bad. When Guna started vomiting and fainted at the spot, the boys informed the elders,” Guna’s father said. The boy was then taken to Government Rajaji Hospital when his condition got even worse, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Investigating officer SSI Ganeshan said the health drink pockets were secured from the family but the expiry date could not be ascertained on the packet. However, the deceased’s family claimed in their complaint that the health mix was expired. A case was registered under 174 CrPC.