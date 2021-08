By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam was hospitalised after suffering a mild heart attack on Tuesday.

The Speaker experienced uneasiness and chest pain while he was on his way to the assembly. He was rushed to the Government General Hospital where an ECG showed some changes in his heart.

Dr Ravi, RMO of the hospital said that a cardiologist is attending to Selvam at the ICU and his condition is stable.