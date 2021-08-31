TN BJP president Annamalai to launch state-wide tour from Tenkasi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai will launch his State-wide visit from Tenkasi. He will meet grassroot-level cadres of the party, college students and leaders of various communities. On September 1, Annamalai will chair a cadre meeting at Pavoorchatram and later meet communities leaders in Tenkasi.

In the evening, he will meet college students at Sankarankovil. In the tour’s first phase, he will visit Thoothukudi, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Coimbatore districts.