STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Rajasthan native offers homam in memory of elephants hit by train

“Not just me, everyone was saddened by the news. I feel the loss of an elephant is similar to the loss of a family member. Elephants play a key role in maintaining bio-diversity.

Published: 01st December 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Vikas Munot, a city-based animal lover, performing a homam for the well being of wild elephants at a temple near Nehru stadium on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Moved by the death of three elephants, which were knocked down by a train, at Navakkarai in Madukkarai on November 26, an animal lover organised a homam in their memory on Tuesday.

Vikas Munot (28), a native of Rajasthan who runs a two-wheeler spare parts shop at Ramnagar, said he was disturbed by the incident and arranged the homam to invoke divine blessings so that such incidents do not recur. He placed photographs of the elephants that died on the tracks and offered prayers at a temple near the Nehru stadium in the district. 

“Not just me, everyone was saddened by the news. I feel the loss of an elephant is similar to the loss of a family member. Elephants play a key role in maintaining bio-diversity. To stop such incidents, Railways should operate trains at 30 kmph in Madukkarai forest range,” he said.

Vikas had organised a similar homam in 2016 after eight elephants died of health issues across the seven forest ranges in Coimbatore. Meanwhile, a herd of six elephants entered a residential area at Yamuna Nagar in Kanuvai road on Monday night. Locals captured the video and circulated it on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephants
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp