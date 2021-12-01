STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

It’s a ‘failed season’ for cotton farmers in Tiruchy district

With the rains taking a break for the past two days, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department teams inspected the fields to evaluate crop damage.

Published: 01st December 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Cotton farmers, farmers

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The much-expected season for cotton farmers came to an abrupt end with excessive rainfall reportedly destroying around 60 per cent of the total crop cultivation in the district. Similarly, a total of 890 hectares of paddy were also damaged owing to waterlogging.

With the rains taking a break for the past two days, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department teams inspected the fields to evaluate crop damage.

According to reports, cotton raised about 5,500 hectares have been completely destroyed in the district. Samba over about 2,200 acres has also been ruined.

However, maize crop has not faced much damage. A report on crop damage has been submitted to the State government.

Murugesan, Joint Director of Agriculture Department, said, “Cotton was raised on about 9,500 hectares in the district. Most of the saplings have turned yellowish and lost flowers, all of which will reduce yield to almost nothing. It is a failed season for cotton farmers.”

Arun, a farmer from Thuraiyur, said, “Cotton price in the market has been high for the past two years, and it reached a record high of Rs 76 a kg this year.

Several farmers in Thuraiyur had taken up cotton cultivation, anticipating a profitable season. After all the hard work, rains ruined mature crop on thousands of acres hardly two weeks before harvest. The State government has to sanction sufficient compensation for all farmers.”

Murugesan said about 890 hectares of Samba paddy across the district were damaged. While most farmers have cleared the damaged saplings and planted new ones, some whose lands are situated in the primary breach areas have to start the season from ploughing process.

Subramanian, a farmer from Manikandam, said, “Most of the paddy saplings are gone. Once the loss was estimated, we cleared the fields and planted new saplings bought from other areas. However, we had to spend an extra Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre. It would be helpful if the government sanctions compensation at the earliest.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cotton farmers waterlogging Agriculture Department
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp