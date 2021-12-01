It’s a ‘failed season’ for cotton farmers in Tiruchy district

M S Thanaraj By

TIRUCHY: The much-expected season for cotton farmers came to an abrupt end with excessive rainfall reportedly destroying around 60 per cent of the total crop cultivation in the district. Similarly, a total of 890 hectares of paddy were also damaged owing to waterlogging.

With the rains taking a break for the past two days, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department teams inspected the fields to evaluate crop damage.

According to reports, cotton raised about 5,500 hectares have been completely destroyed in the district. Samba over about 2,200 acres has also been ruined.

However, maize crop has not faced much damage. A report on crop damage has been submitted to the State government.

Murugesan, Joint Director of Agriculture Department, said, “Cotton was raised on about 9,500 hectares in the district. Most of the saplings have turned yellowish and lost flowers, all of which will reduce yield to almost nothing. It is a failed season for cotton farmers.”

Arun, a farmer from Thuraiyur, said, “Cotton price in the market has been high for the past two years, and it reached a record high of Rs 76 a kg this year.

Several farmers in Thuraiyur had taken up cotton cultivation, anticipating a profitable season. After all the hard work, rains ruined mature crop on thousands of acres hardly two weeks before harvest. The State government has to sanction sufficient compensation for all farmers.”

Murugesan said about 890 hectares of Samba paddy across the district were damaged. While most farmers have cleared the damaged saplings and planted new ones, some whose lands are situated in the primary breach areas have to start the season from ploughing process.

Subramanian, a farmer from Manikandam, said, “Most of the paddy saplings are gone. Once the loss was estimated, we cleared the fields and planted new saplings bought from other areas. However, we had to spend an extra Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre. It would be helpful if the government sanctions compensation at the earliest.”