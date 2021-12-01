STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Karur villagers forced to carry bodies through knee-deep water owing to lack of pathway, crematorium

People of Melaveliyur village are forced to carry bodies of their dear ones through knee-deep waterlogged path due to lack of proper pathway and crematorium facilities in the region.

Published: 01st December 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Melaveliyur village locals carrying a dead body through knee-deep floodwater in Aathuvari drain in Karur |Express

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: People of Melaveliyur village are forced to carry bodies of their dear ones through knee-deep waterlogged path due to lack of proper pathway and crematorium facilities in the region.

Melaveliyur is a remote village in Kalladai panchayat of Thogamalai union. There are more than 60 residential units in the village's east street with no proper facility. For a long time, the villagers have been demanding a crematorium from the government to carry out the last rites, but no action was reportedly taken.

People have been cremating the bodies near Kalladai pond. At this juncture, the recent rains inundated the fields and several lands in Kalladai panchayat. As water didn't recede, the people are forced to carry bodies through a waterlodged pathway to carry out last rites.

Senthil Kumar, an advocate and one of the villagers, told TNIE, "The villagers have been using Aathuvari drain of Kalladai pond to cremate the bodies. The floodwater from Kalladai pond flows into Aathuvari drain during heavy rains. For several years, there was no heavy rain in this region. Also, there is no overbridge to carry the bodies."

"A private land's owner has been refusing to allow the people to carry dead bodies to the cremation ground through his farmland. With two different community people living in the region, neither of them have a crematorium, it is making things even more difficult. The government must take necessary action to build a common cremation ground for both the community people and set up all the basic facilities for the people here," he added.

Thogamalai BDO M Mangaiyarkarasi told TNIE, "As soon as the problem arose, we had sent a proposal to the DRDA, Karur to build an overbridge across the Aathuvari drain. We will start the works once we receive the approval and the funds are allotted. Currently, there is no plan to build a crematorium in the village."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waterlogged path Kalladai panchayat crematorium
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp