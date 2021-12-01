STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lankan drug trafficker’s aide ‘confesses’ to bribing cops

According to sources, Sargunam alias Sabesan, also a Sri Lankan, was brought to Kancheepuram for interrogation on November 25 from the Thrissur jail in Kerala. 

Published: 01st December 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 05:33 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sri Lankan drug trafficker Sunil Gemini Fonseka’s aide Sargunam, in his confession to the Q branch officials of the police, has alleged he had given Rs 1.5 crores as bribe to the officers of the Q branch. According to sources, Sargunam alias Sabesan, also a Sri Lankan, was brought to Kancheepuram for interrogation on November 25 from the Thrissur jail in Kerala. 

His associate Sunil Gemini Fonseka alias Katta Kamini was arrested by the Q branch police in October last year in Bengaluru. Sunil, an alleged drug trafficker who has been involved in murders across various countries, was remanded in judicial custody and sent to Puzhal prison. 

Sunil had earlier escaped to Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka after he was given a death sentence there in 2020. He was reportedly staying at Pudupakkam near Kancheepuram for six months under the guise of a businessman, before moving to Bengaluru. Reports said Sunil even had alleged links with underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim. The Q branch is looking into Sargunam’s claim.

