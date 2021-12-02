All TN govt depts told to adopt DigiLocker System to achieve paperless governance

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: All departments of the State government and their subordinate agencies will be adopting DigiLocker System soon, to provide access to digital documents to citizens as envisaged in the Information Technology (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries Providing Digital Locker Facilities) Rules, 2016.

The Tamil Nadu E-Governance Agency will provide support to the government departments/PSUs/statutory authorities/autonomous bodies/universities and educational institutions/agencies for the adoption of DigiLocker. It is a flagship initiative of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology promoting the vision of paperless governance.

This system provides a digital wallet to every citizen so that all documents can be made available electronically in one place and be accessed anytime. The documents in DigiLocker System are deemed on par with original physical documents, the G.O. issued in this regard by Information Technology Secretary Neeraj Mittal said.

For implementing the DigiLocker system, all government departments should integrate their existing/ongoing/future software applications with DigiLocker and register themselves as an issuer or a requester or both as required. All departments and their agencies have been directed to integrate their current software applications with DigiLocker for issuing and verifying certificates and ensure that all certificates already issued and to be issued in the future, are made available on the DigiLocker platform.

Departments/organisations that get registered with DigiLocker as issuer organisation can provide electronic copies of documents and certificates issued by them (For example - driving license, voter ID, certificates/mark sheets, ration card etc) directly into citizen’s DigiLocker account.

Similarly, departments can register as requester organisations and integrate online application with DigiLocker to enable the citizens to fetch supporting documents required for various online applications directly from their DigiLocker.