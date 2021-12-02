STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

All TN govt depts told to adopt DigiLocker System to achieve paperless governance

This system provides a digital wallet to every citizen so that all documents can be made available electronically in one place and be accessed anytime.

Published: 02nd December 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | @digilocker_ind)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: All departments of the State government and their subordinate agencies will be adopting DigiLocker System soon, to provide access to digital documents to citizens as envisaged in the Information Technology (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries Providing Digital Locker Facilities) Rules, 2016.  

The Tamil Nadu E-Governance Agency will provide support to the government departments/PSUs/statutory authorities/autonomous bodies/universities and educational institutions/agencies for the adoption of DigiLocker. It is a flagship initiative of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology promoting the vision of paperless governance.

This system provides a digital wallet to every citizen so that all documents can be made available electronically in one place and be accessed anytime. The documents in DigiLocker System are deemed on par with original physical documents, the G.O. issued in this regard by Information Technology Secretary Neeraj Mittal said. 

For implementing the DigiLocker system, all government departments should integrate their existing/ongoing/future software applications with DigiLocker and register themselves as an issuer or a requester or both as required. All departments and their agencies have been directed to integrate their current software applications with DigiLocker for issuing and verifying certificates and ensure that all certificates already issued and to be issued in the future, are made available on the DigiLocker platform.

Departments/organisations that get registered with DigiLocker as issuer organisation can provide electronic copies of documents and certificates issued by them (For example - driving license, voter ID, certificates/mark sheets, ration card etc) directly into citizen’s DigiLocker account. 

Similarly, departments can register as requester organisations and integrate online application with DigiLocker to enable the citizens to fetch supporting documents required for various online applications  directly from their DigiLocker.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DigiLocker  Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp