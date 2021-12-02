STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambulance crash into a stationary bus near Dindigul killing two persons including an accident victim

The ambulance was ferrying them to Dindigul government hospital around 3.45 pm on Wednesday when it crashed into the rear side of a private bus.

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:13 PM

Accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Online Desk

MADURAI: An ambulance met with an accident killing two persons including an accident victim who was undergoing treatment near Vedasandur in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as R Palanichamy (47) and P Veerakumar (35). Palanichamy was reportedly injured in a two-wheeler accident and admitted to the Vedasandur government hospital. He was referred to Dindigul government hospital along with another patient.

The ambulance was ferrying them to Dindigul around 3.45 pm on Wednesday when the ambulance crashed into the rear side of a private bus plying to Dindigul when the bus stopped at Vittalnaickanpatti junction to help passengers get down.

In the crash, Palanichamy and Veerakumar were killed on the spot while three others suffered serious injuries. They were admitted to the Madurai government hospital.

Vedasandur police have registered a case.

TAGS
Ambulance Vedasandur Dindigul Palanichamy Veerakumar
Comments

