Ambulance crash into a stationary bus near Dindigul killing two persons including an accident victim

By Online Desk

MADURAI: An ambulance met with an accident killing two persons including an accident victim who was undergoing treatment near Vedasandur in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as R Palanichamy (47) and P Veerakumar (35). Palanichamy was reportedly injured in a two-wheeler accident and admitted to the Vedasandur government hospital. He was referred to Dindigul government hospital along with another patient.

The ambulance was ferrying them to Dindigul around 3.45 pm on Wednesday when the ambulance crashed into the rear side of a private bus plying to Dindigul when the bus stopped at Vittalnaickanpatti junction to help passengers get down.

In the crash, Palanichamy and Veerakumar were killed on the spot while three others suffered serious injuries. They were admitted to the Madurai government hospital.

Vedasandur police have registered a case.