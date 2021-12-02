STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No case of Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu so far: Health Minister

Published: 02nd December 2021 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test being conducted

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said no case of the new Covid-19 strain, Omicron, has been detected in the state so far.

A total of 1,807 people were subjected to tests for the variant in four international airports--Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore, and all of them tested negative, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, M Subramanian told reporters after reviewing the safety measures to prevent the spread of the new strain, at the airport here this evening.

Noting that nearly 500 people from 'High Risk' countries have arrived in the state till Wednesday night, he said the results of their RT-PCR tests will take about five hours and if found positive, they will be admitted to hospital for treatment.

If the passengers test negative, they will be sent home, where they have to remain under quarantine for a week, he added.

There will be nodal officers in each airport to monitor the movement of the passengers both from high risk and non-risk countries. Random tests will be conducted on those coming from non-risk countries.

The Minister also said the RT-PCR fees of Rs 700 will borne by the government for poor labourers and those belonging to economically weaker sections coming from these countries.

