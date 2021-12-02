Over two lakh high-value tree saplings to be planted in Thanjavur farms under sustainable green cover scheme

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Over two lakh high-value tree saplings will be planted in phase I of the Tamil Nadu Mission on Sustainable Green Cover on Farmlands in the district.

The scheme, launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin last month, is being implemented under the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture and under the sub-mission of Agro Forestry.

"Under the scheme, a willing farmer will be given a maximum of 50 saplings per acre, free of cost, if he or she wants to plant them on the bunds of his field. If the farmer wants to plant the saplings in his field itself, 160 saplings per acre will be given," an Agriculture Department official said.

The willing farmer has to register in the Uzhavan app under the section of benefit registration, providing details such as survey number and Aadhaar number, among others. An officer would inspect the field where saplings are to be planted and an order would be issued for the farmer to collect the saplings from the nurseries of the Forest Department.

A total of 2,02,800 saplings have been allotted for the first phase in Thanjavur district, officials said, adding that 52 per cent of the target has been achieved so far in terms of issuing orders to farmers to collect the saplings.

As many as 27 species of trees, including sandalwood, red sandal, teak, Pterocarpus marsupium (Vengai), neem, Melia dubia (Malai Vembu) and Pongame oil tree (pungai) are listed in the app. However, in Thanjavur district, only five species are being made available in the first phase. Teak saplings are made available in the largest number (1,75,600). The government is also providing Rs 7 per tree a year for three years from the second year after planting.

P Govindaraj, a farmer from Thozhagirippatti village, said, "If we have to buy a sapling, it would cost us anywhere between Rs 70 to Rs 80. But the government is giving it free of cost. So, it is being received well. I have taken teak saplings to plant in the bunds of my field. The time is apt as there have been rains and the saplings will come up quickly."

Of the 14 blocks in Thanjavur district, Thanjavur, Budalur, Orathanadu and Tiruvonam are getting the highest allocation of 22,000 saplings each, as they have more rain-irrigated fields compared to other 10 blocks in the district. Papanasam block in the old delta area gets the lowest allocation of 9,800 saplings in the first phase.