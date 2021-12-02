Tamil Nadu Electricity Board faces huge scarcity of electric spares

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Providing new connections has been disrupted in Tiruppur district as the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) division is reeling under a shortage of electric poles and spares.

According to sources, items such as electric poles for both Low Tension (27 feet) and High Tension (30 feet) cables, aluminium wires, copper wires, slot angles for HT and LT connections, pin insulators, porcelain plates are available in fewer numbers with the TNEB division.

A contract worker said poles were not needed inside the city as they could pull a line for a new connection from existing poles within 100 feet of premises. But they need two dozen pin insulators, porcelain plates, aluminium wires (200 metres) and angles clamps.

“However, for a connection in rural areas, we need at least 5-6 electric poles. To provide a connection to a house on a farmland, we need 10-12 poles. But there is an acute shortage of these items due to which we are unable to give connections within a stipulated time,” he said.

According to TNEB-Labour Progressive Union (Tiruppur) secretary A Saravanan, there are more than 60 sub-zones in Tiruppur city and Avinashi. Every month, there are at least 30 applications received from a sub-zone for new EB connections. In total, more than 1,800 applications are received every month.

He said a new urban connection from a pole lying within 100 feet can be given within 24 hours, and a connection for a distance more than 100 feet can be provided in 7-10 days.

“But, the TNEB is unable to offer connection to these applicants. The reason is the lack of electric spares. In Pandian Nagar (zone), an industrial connection for a garment unit has been pending for more than four months, as they need a large transformer; In Perumanallur (South), 65 EB connections are pending; In Pooluvapatti (zone), 100 connections are pending; In Vavipalayam (zone), 45 connections are pending. These pending connections are for areas on the border of Tiruppur city. They need 2-10 electric poles for extension from the existing electric line. Despite explaining the case to our superiors, no action has been taken,” Saravanan said.

When contacted, Superintending Engineer (Tiruppur) P Jawahar admitted that there was a scarcity of spares. “There are two reasons. The first is the diversion of spares to rain-hit areas in the North, East and South districts of the State. Secondly, procurement control of the spares, which was vested with 44 Superintending Engineers across the State, has been moved to the headquarters in Chennai as the items could be bought for a cheaper price when procured in bulk. We have informed the headquarters about the crisis, and expect the issue to be resolved within a few days.”